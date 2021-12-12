Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $136.23 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $136,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

