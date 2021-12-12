DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,288,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.31 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.