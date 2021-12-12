JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $330.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average is $334.65. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.