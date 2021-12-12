Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.65 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.