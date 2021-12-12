CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.