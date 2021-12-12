PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 99.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910,413 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

