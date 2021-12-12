PGGM Investments Sells 1,872 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,769.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,724.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

