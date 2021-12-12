Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,709 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.