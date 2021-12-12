Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

