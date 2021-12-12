Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.19 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 58.99%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

