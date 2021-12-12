Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

