Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.