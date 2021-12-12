BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 147.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 349,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

MHD opened at $16.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

