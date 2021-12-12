3,006 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $286.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $296.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

