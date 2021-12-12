Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $13,646,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

