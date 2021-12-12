JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

