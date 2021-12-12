Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.