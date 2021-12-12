Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

