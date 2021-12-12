Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 299,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,516 shares of company stock worth $4,643,680 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

