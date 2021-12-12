Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.68% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

