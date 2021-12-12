Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

