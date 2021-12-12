Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 156,669 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 185,941 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $308,662.06.
Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
