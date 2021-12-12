Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 156,669 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 185,941 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $308,662.06.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

