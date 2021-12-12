Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells $362,113.02 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

