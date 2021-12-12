Gary S. Bedard Sells 764 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total transaction of $250,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.