Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.86 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 1,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

PROSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

