Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 216,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 124,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55. The firm has a market cap of C$9.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.