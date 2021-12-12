Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 18,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 74,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

