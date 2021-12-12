Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYD opened at $14.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

