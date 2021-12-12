Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $383,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.