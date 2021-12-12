Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

