Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

