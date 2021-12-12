Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,438 Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

QQD stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

