Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 670 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

