UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UGI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in UGI by 87.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

