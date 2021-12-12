Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.