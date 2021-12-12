Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $302.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

