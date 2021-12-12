Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,228 shares of company stock worth $57,993,687 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

