Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Incyte by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.