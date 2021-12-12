Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
