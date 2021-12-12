Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

