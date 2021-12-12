Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $425,400.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

