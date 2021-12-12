Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells $367,220.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCRX opened at $11.65 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

