Morgan Stanley Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.18.

NYSE:SUM opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

