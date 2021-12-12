LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Up 3.9%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 204,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

