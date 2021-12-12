Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel Sells 5,011 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

