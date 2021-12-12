NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 1,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

