Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

