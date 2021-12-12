Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Up 0.4%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.98. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

CRWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$58.82 million and a PE ratio of -126.91.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

