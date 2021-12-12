Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

