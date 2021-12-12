Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,554,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,037,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,151,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.56.

