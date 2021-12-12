Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

